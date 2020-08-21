Endorsement: Joseph Kennedy, US Senate
To the editor:
Joseph Kennedy III’s great uncle told us to “ask what you can do for your country,” and the young Kenndy has definitely heeded that call.
From as a youth joining the Peace Corps to his time as assistant Distrit Attorney in two counties to his eight years serving this area in Congress — longer than his opponent has represented us in the Senate. Kennedy’s opponent recently made fun of President John F. Kennedy’s call to action by saying “it’s time to start asking what your country can do for you.”
His opponent is prideful to be endorsed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. I am glad Kennedy has been endorsed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi whom AOC wanted removed.
An opponent of Ted Kennedy years ago in another Democratic Senate primary inferred if his name was Edward Moore his candidacy would be a joke, but I know if Joe Kennedy’s name was Joe Smith against his opponent and supporters of his opponent who in social media and online challenge President Donald Trump for lowness, I’d still be for Joe.
Bill Darcey
Foxboro
