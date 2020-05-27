Endorsement for Kevin Powers, candidate Foxboro Housing Authority
To the editor:
The blue and gold “Kevin Powers for Foxboro Housing Authority” signs belong to the man who is my choice for that position.
Having known Powers for many years, he has always demonstrated to me a great love for, and commitment to the town. A 1999 graduate of Foxboro High School, Powers is an attorney. He has volunteered for many boards and committees: Friends of Camp St. Augustine, Advisory Committee, Board of Recreation and Founders Day. These volunteer positions have taught Powers the basics of small town governance, how to work with others for one goal and the importance of having a stake in the way his town is run. He knows Foxboro and he knows what the townspeople expect from its leadership.
However, for all he has gained from these volunteer experiences, he has given so much more. As an attorney and committee member, Powers has been a valuable asset providing legal guidance and advice at no cost to the town. In light of the Authority’s goal to expand affordable housing and the legalities involved, having an attorney on the Housing Authority just makes sense.
Please vote for Powers for Foxboro Housing Authority on June 8.
Ginny Coppola
Foxboro
