To the editor:
I respectfully urge you to vote for Kevin Powers for Foxboro Housing Authority.
Powers’s credentials as an attorney, his depth of knowledge, and his participation in our town and its culture, fit the needs of the Housing Authority perfectly. Kevin and I have served together, on the Advisory Committee and Founders Day Planning Committee, for the better part of 10 years. While on the Advisory Committee with me, Powers was liaison to the Boyden Library Trustees during the library renovation; I know first-hand that Power's ability to grapple with legal, financial, and construction issues related to any real estate development is second to none.
Powers grew up here, graduated from Foxboro High School, remains actively involved here, and knows the complexities of Massachusetts housing law. His attention to detail, analytical ability, and communication skills are crucial to the Housing Authority's work and to preserving the character of our special town.
The Housing Authority has a significant role in our town’s governance and future. Fiscal responsibility and competent management are crucial. Ensuring that our elderly, disabled, and veterans have affordable housing is a vital component to maintaining our town's character.
Please vote for Powers for Foxboro Housing Authority.
Stephen Udden
Foxboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.