To the editor:
I have known Kevin Powers for almost 10 years. I have had the pleasure of working with him on a variety of legal matters and case files. Powers has enjoyed a high level of success in his law practice and has served to protect and advance the rights of the citizens of Massachusetts.
Powers is a man of integrity, intelligence and judgment who will bring a wide range of personal, professional and intellectual skills to the Foxboro Housing Authority. Power’s dedication to detail and his ability to understand all sides of an issue before reaching a well-reasoned decision will serve the community well.
I strongly endorse Powers for a seat on the board of the Foxboro Housing Authority, and I encourage my fellow Foxboro voters to support him at the polls.
James D. Thrasher
Foxboro
