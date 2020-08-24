Endorsement: Patrick Reynolds for state rep
To the editor:
On Sept. 1, voters in the Democratic Primary should strongly consider supporting former Selectman Patrick Reynolds for the position of state representative.
Reynolds has a long and steady record of public service, and he will bring a degree of thoughtfulness to the legislature that is too often lacking on Beacon Hill. Having known he and his family for several years, I believe he will advocate zealously for the common good and refrain from the petulant social media bickering that consumes the time of some area officials. He also will not subject voters to excruciating and narcissistic recitations of his academic resume.
For these reasons, and because he understands that public service is about service to others and not celebrations of self, Reynolds will make for an excellent and at times outstanding state representative.
David Murphy
Attleboro
