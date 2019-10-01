Endorsement for Paul Heroux, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
My name is Abel Veiga. I own A&C Barbershop on Pleasant Street in downtown Attleboro. I am writing in support of Mayor Paul Heroux.
I have owned this barbershop for 16 years. Before this one, I owned A&B Barbershop on Massachusetts Avenue in Boston for several years. I am familiar with the difficulties of small business ownership.
I know that with support from leadership such as Heroux’s, Attleboro will continue to thrive.
I have been encouraged over the past year with the direction Attleboro’s downtown is going in. For the first time since I opened in 2003, I feel that a vibrant city center is within reach. Just as Heroux promised, he has taken steps to invigorate downtown.
I have been honored to be a part of the Attleboro Transformative Development Initiative Partnership which is a MassDevelopment initiative being overseen by the city’s new economic development director. This group’s work is a near-guarantee that Downtown Attleboro is on the right track. It may not be overnight, but the results will soon be obvious to all. Heroux made hiring an economic development director a priority for his first term and in doing so has shown the seriousness of his commitment to see the downtown be the center we have all dreamed of. Join me in voting for Heroux on Nov. 5.
Abel S Veiga
Attleboro
