To the editor:
Here’s why I choose Paul Heroux to be re-elected as mayor of Attleboro.
I have worked with Heroux on many issues involving the Attleboro Redevelopment Authority since he became mayor.
His door has always been open to the ARA and he has taken a keen interest in the many projects we have developed.
He is always willing to help us as he is aware that his help translates into many benefits for the community.
With his state representative skills, he has helped us maneuver through the many agencies that we need to work collaboratively with to make a difference in Attleboro such as Mass. DOT, FTA, EPA, MBTA, GATRA, and Congressman Joseph Kennedy’s office.
At times when the ARA board needs to think out of the box. Heroux arranges a meeting and knows the right staff from the city side to sit with us to begin the brainstorming session. We always end up finding a solution. I would encourage everyone to get out and vote. For those of you that are just becoming of legal age to vote, please register.
You can make a difference in your community. When you go cast your ballot encourage your mothers and fathers as well as your aunts and uncles, friends and neighbors to follow you to the polls.
Don’t let a select few decide who will lead this city for the next two years, cast your ballot and decide for yourself. Yes, you can make a difference.
Rick Correia
Attleboro
(The writer is chairman of the Attleboro Redevelopment Authority.)
