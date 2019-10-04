To the editor:
I am writing in support of reelection of our mayor, Paul Heroux.
Heroux has accomplished so many things in such a short time. We are very fortunate to have someone with his credentials. Of course it is well documented that he is working hard to revitalize downtown, a state of the art high school, and is prioritizing environmental issues that we all must concern ourselves with.
Heroux also puts himself out there for critics every day by being transparent with all that he is doing.
I would like to share with you a personal experience I have had.
My younger daughter is not a big talker and many times, people will see that and not try to talk to her.
At his end-of-summer cookout, he came over and spoke to her for several minutes, kindly trying to draw her out. He also took out his iPad and showed her pictures of Mura (Heroux’s dog who died earlier this year). There was a large attendance that day, with many people wanting to speak with him. It was a very nice thing for him to take time to do.
I would submit to you that when you are nice, you don’t have to tell people. You just live it. #genuinematters.
Sharon Fortune
Attleboro
