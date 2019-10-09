Endorsement for Paul Heroux, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
I’m voting to give Paul Heroux a second term as mayor of Attleboro.
There is no drama in Heroux’s daily running of the city. He sets goals and parameters, empowers department heads and holds them accountable. Collective bargaining agreements have been successfully negotiated; budgets have been balanced; projects such as street reconstruction and resurfacing have been carried out; and constituent issues have been resolved. In short, just like the Patriots, the coach and his staff develop the game plan and everybody does their job.
Heroux then focuses on the longer-term success of the city for the good of all residents and businesses. His leadership and collaboration with other city officials made the critical difference in two significant successes during his first term — approval of the new Attleboro High School and the acquisition of Highland Country Club.
On downtown development, he never hesitated to recognize his predecessor’s achievements, but then built on them by repairing the relationship with the Attleboro Redevelopment Authority and hiring a dynamic economic development director.
Attleboro, like other post-industrial era cities, moves forward by balancing day to day transactions with transformational vision; working with private developers and groups with competing interests; and making good business decisions. Heroux has proven adept at all of these.
Mike Murphy
Attleboro
