To the editor:
I am writing this letter in support of Paul Heroux being elected for a second term as mayor of Attleboro.
I have known Heroux for several years and have consistently been impressed by how hard-working and dedicated he is. Highly intelligent, Heroux has worked tirelessly on budgets to make sure school department staff are not laid off. As a teacher, I can attest to how important it is for students to attend schools where they can get the attention they need.
Heroux is also a genuinely caring person who has been known to allocate significant amounts of his own time helping members of our community who are struggling with poverty and homelessness.
Heroux can be counted on to set realistic and achievable goals to improve the quality of life of everyone in our community. Examples of this are the Downtown Revitalization Project and the purchasing of Highland Park to be used for recreation and the arts.
Heroux is the right candidate to lead Attleboro into the future.
Kimberly Ledoux
Attleboro
