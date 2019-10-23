To the editor:
I hope you’ll join me in voting for Paul Heroux for mayor on Nov. 5. I have lived in Attleboro for 10 years. I first met Heroux when he was running for state representative.
He has always been responsive to all of my questions and concerns over the years and I would like to see him continue in his efforts of making Attleboro a better place for all of us.
I’m excited to see the Union Street revitalization in its first stages and am hopeful that Heroux will continue to work with more parts of downtown to make us a modern community that supports its commuter residents, senior residents and young families to all have a place to proudly call their home.
Heroux’s efforts in working towards a green community are very important to me, it’s time we take control of our carbon footprint and work towards a better future for the next generation.
I believe that his experience in public service and impressive education are what Attleboro needs to move us closer to becoming a destination city.
Erin Teague
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.