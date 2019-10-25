To the editor:
I strongly endorse Paul Heroux for re-election to the mayor’s office.
Heroux is one of the most genuine people I know. He will do everything he can to help the residents in this city. He is fair, genuine, and nice. He helps his constituents with issues they have, and he is kind and helps in any way he can.
As far as Heather Porreca goes, she is not nice and only pretends to be when it benefits her.
We live in South Attleboro and my daughter goes to Coelho. The school committee recently widened the walker zone around the school, making our home within that zone. She is considered a walker.
In order to go to and from school she needs to walk across Washington street, a very unsafe road, on a crosswalk that was not well marked.
We went to Porreca and she suggested gathering together neighbors so she could see the location. She ended up belittling the parents and made them feel bad for even thinking their kids could be safe crossing the state road. She even implied parents should be driving their kids instead of “allowing” them to walk.
She says nice matters but when it matters, she is not nice.
Vote to re-elect Paul Heroux. The truly nice mayor.
Laurie Sawyer
Attleboro
