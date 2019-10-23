To the editor:
I would like to endorse Paul Heroux for re-election to mayor of Attleboro. Heroux has the education and experience needed to manage the city. It is vital that we elect a mayor who understands finances and budgets and who will make sure the taxpayers are getting the most for their money.
Heroux is not afraid of being criticized. He will make sure city departments are being run properly.
Taxpayers should be very upset that the city is dealing with unexpected major expenses because past mayors did not make sure adequate maintenance was given to city buildings and structures. Please join me in voting for Heroux on Nov. 5.
Thomas A. Vivenzio
Attleboro
