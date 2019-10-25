To the editor:
I am writing to support Mayor Paul Heroux running for another term.
He has done so much good for our community during his time in office. One only has to have an account on Facebook to see what he does.
Transparency is important to the public.
I look forward to seeing what he will accomplish provided he is re-elected.
Jessica Pasquerillo
Attleboro
