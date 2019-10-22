To the editor:
We are writing this letter to support Mayor Paul Heroux for re-election. We have known Heroux for more than 20 years. He is a man of integrity, hard work, and determination.
In his short time in office Heroux has succeeded in obtaining Highland Park, the Union District for Redevelopment, the Beagle Club Road parking issue, addressing speeding and traffic concerns, continued progress with the new high school, and much more.
He is also working with the ARA on the Renaissance Station Phases 1 and 2.
Many of these projects require specific grants and permits which require following federal and state guidelines that take time.
Heroux is a mayor that listens to the residents concerns and takes action, and has shown that he has knowledge and ability to run our city. Please join us in supporting Heroux for re-election on Nov.5.
Jim and Robin M. Salvas
Attleboro
