To the editor:
My wife and I hosted a coffee hour for Mayor Paul Heroux recently, where the mayor set forth his leadership style and many of his accomplishments.
The one which most caught our attention was his attention to the details of running our city government and his keen interest in the re-development of our downtown as well as his push for making Attleboro more energy efficient.
As you know, he appointed the first economic development director for the city in more than 10 years and she is already in the midst of important development projects in the downtown.
In addition, he is deeply involved in the new high school project, meeting weekly with the various construction representatives, making sure that the project moves along.
His knowledge of all of the facets of city government is impressive as well as his enthusiasm for the work of a chief executive in our city.
Witness his involvement in bringing the Vietnam Moving Wall to our city, and the acquisition of Highland Country Club showing his ability to accomplish important projects.
We live near Highland Park and have seen the cross-country track events that have come to our city, one of which had 22 teams involved, a credit to our city and his hard work.
Please join me in re-electing Paul Heroux as mayor.
Max Volterra
Attleboro
