To the editor:
I have never offered a published opinion on an election in a place I don’t live in, but this will be an exception, because Attleboro has an exceptional mayor.
In a little over a year Paul Heroux has accomplished so much it is impossible in 200 words or less to list them:
Getting the new high school finally started which languished under every other administration
Taking Highland Park from a potential disaster to an asset
Getting money for washers and dryers for firefighters while no other administration had done so
Working with the ARA instead of fighting with it to build a better city
Being totally transparent with his constant presence on social media
I could go on and on, and usually do, but the mayor has done all this while dealing with his own personal tragedy of his much beloved and constant companion, his dog Mura.
Heroux is a good man and a great mayor.
He has flaws as we all do, but honestly, Attleboro is lucky to have him.
Bill Darcey
Foxboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.