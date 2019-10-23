To the editor:
Dedication, knowledge, experience, things we all look for in a candidate for public office and the qualities you will find in at-large city councilor Peter Blais.
Blais brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and common sense to the council chambers. His abiding love for his city and its residents is unmatched.
Blais has deep roots in Attleboro.
He grew up on the east side and owned and operated a business there for over 40 years. Blais’s generosity, devotion and loyalty to the kids of the east side neighborhoods are unparalleled.
When Briggs pool needed to be replaced Blais took charge and raised the funds needed to build a new facility for our residents.
The decisions our elected officials make in the coming months and years will have a dramatic affect on all of us.
We need Blais’s knowledge of the issues, his common sense approach and steadfast commitment to making our community a better place to live and raise our families.
Please join me in supporting a true representative of the citizens of Attleboro.
Please vote for Blais on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Leo Johnson
Attleboro
