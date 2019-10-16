To the editor:
What does 20 years equal? Twenty capital budget proposals from three different mayors. Twenty citywide operational budget proposals to scrutinize line item by line item from each department with every department director, with the exception of the school department. Submitting a balanced budget back to her or him each year.
Although listed as a part-time job, an elected city councilor is responsible for their city’s direction and citizens concerns 24/7 for a two-year term that includes more than 100 official meetings and every public ceremony.
Peter Blais has proved his honesty, integrity, and commitment as our public servant every year for these past 20 years. With our help, by supporting him at the polling location in our respective ward with your vote, he can continue.
This Nov. 5, please vote to return Blais as Attleboro city councilor at-large. Please remember: Only the experience of doing the job correctly creates true institutional knowledge, not hollow promises.
Walter Thibodeau
Attleboro
