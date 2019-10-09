Endorsement for Roxanne Houghton, council candidate
To the editor:
I would like to suggest that one of your five votes for at-large city council votes go to Roxanne Houghton. Over the years, Houghton has supported the issues that I care about.
Over the past several years, the city council has taken the path of reducing property taxes for businesses, while increasing taxes on homeowners. Last year, several of the recently elected city councilors were able to stop that trend. Most of the entrenched at-large city councilors are the ones pushing for higher homeowner taxes. Houghton has consistently advocated for reducing the tax burden on our citizens.
Houghton was also a strong supporter of not allowing hunting on our public lands and requiring written permission to hunt on someone else’s property. That vote failed by one vote this term. Houghton would be a welcome addition on the city council for public safety.
Lastly, she has always been a strong voice to protect our environment.
I urge a vote for Houghton for city council.
Bill Bowles
Attleboro
