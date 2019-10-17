Endorsements for Roxanne Houghton, council candidate
To the editor:
On Nov. 5 I will be casting one of my votes for Roxanne Houghton for city council at-large.
Houghton is committed to some of the same values that are important to me. One of these is conservation, and open space. Houghton understands that Attleboro has limited open space left and will do everything in her power to protect us from over development, and unlawful hunting. She will make sure that our hiking trails are safe for our families to enjoy. Houghton will also vote to provide the lowest possible tax rate for homeowners. She understands how difficult it is for seniors to stay in their homes.
If you believe like I do that Attleboro should be a family friendly community for children, parents and seniors then please join me in voting for Houghton.
Ellen Parker
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.