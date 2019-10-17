To the editor:
As a 25-year resident of Attleboro, I’m supporting and asking you to vote for Roxanne Houghton for city council at-large on Nov. 5.
Houghton is a lifelong resident & committed advocate for Attleboro. She is a fierce supporter of programs to help the less advantaged as well as our seniors, particularly those to help reduce their tax burden.
She is a strong and loving voice for protecting our environment and local wildlife. Houghton was one of a few who spoke up at a city council meeting earlier in the year to keep our public lands here in Attleboro safe and peaceful places of serenity for all of us to enjoy.
Muriel Reilly
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.