To the editor:
Let me start off by saying, we have the best balanced board of selectmen we’ve had in the 54 years I’ve lived in town. I’m proud of this board. It’s the right three at the right time in the town’s history, given the crisis we find ourselves in (Brian Kelly, Jeff Johnson, Stanley Widak).
Part in fact, thanks to a “townie” called Widak. He has brought added value to the board in the last year or so, when he replaced another good selectman named George Sutherland, who took a job transfer. Widak took over Sutherland’s last term, one year.
Widak has been a townie for most of his 71 years, so far, more to go, of his life. So, he has a lot of history and life experiences in our town to draw from. His worth is more than the stipend he’ll get for the one year or when he’s re-elected to three more years.
He is also a friend of the senior population (2,200 strong), of which I’m one, doing what he can for their quest to purchase the mobile home parks in town (Sunset Acres, Brookside).
Let’s re-elect Widak to three more years as a selectman in Plainville. He has earned it.
Jack Shepardson
Plainville
