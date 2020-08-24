Endorsement: Ted Philips for state rep
To the editor:
I am writing to express my support for Ted Philips, candidate for state representative 8th Norfolk District.
Having known Philips for several years, I have seen him frequently attend events in Mansfield. I have appreciated his friendship as well as his willingness to listen and work for the towns in district during his tenure as staff director to state Rep. Louis Kafka. His many years working for Kafka makes him an ideal candidate during these trying times.
His 13 years of community service work on the Sharon Finance Committee shows his dedication to public service. As someone who has lived in this area my whole life, I attest that having intuitive, selfless public servants like Philips serving as your state representative will bring intelligent long-term planning, legislative initiative, and continued support to our communities.
I have been an elected official on the Mansfield Select Board and Mansfield School Committee for a collective 24 years. We have a great number of issues we are facing, and I truly believe the candidate who will work with us to help us face the challenges before us will be Philips. His kindness and patience are the most important qualities that he will bring to his role.
Michael Trowbridge Sr.
Mansfield
