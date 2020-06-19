To the editor:
I am writing in support of Vivian Webster's campaign for election to the Mansfield School Committee. Webster is a compassionate and committed leader who, as a member of our school committee, will work to ensure that Mansfield's educational system fosters the ability of each student to thrive and succeed.
I first met Webster at a community discussion about racial justice held early this year by The Road to Diversity and Understanding, an organization for which Webster serves as a member of its board of directors. Events occurring locally and across the nation over the past few weeks have highlighted the necessity of conversations like those held by RDU, which bridge community divides and promote healing through increased awareness and understanding.
Webster's unique perspective and humble leadership will prove invaluable to the school committee as it faces unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19 in addition to facing a time of great change. I stand behind Webster's commitment to implementing restorative and trauma -- informed policies in our schools and her commitment to promoting a professional environment for our educators in which diverse perspectives can be voiced and heard.
Please join me in supporting Webster's campaign for election to the Mansfield School Committee.
Melanie O'Malley
Mansfield
