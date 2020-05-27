Endorsement for Walter Eykel, candidate, Norton Town Moderator
To the editor:
I am writing in support of Walter Eykel who is running for town moderator In Norton.
As chairman of the Norton Democratic Town Committee I have known Eykel for the past eight years. He is the treasurer of the NDTC and has executed that position with professionalism, commitment and the utmost integrity.
The position of town moderator is not political and the skills necessary to fulfill the responsibilities of that position require someone who is competent, understands the needs of the townspeople and has the composure and steadiness to present the issues in a fair and unbiased way.
The town moderator should be knowledgeable of the workings of the town and give citizens an opportunity to speak and express concerns, while maintaining order and moving the meeting forward. Walter exhibits all these qualities.
Eykel is a well-respected member of the community and has given his time and energy to improving the town for many years. He has served on the Finance Committee for the past four years.
Eykel is a principal software engineer for Proven Process Inc. in Mansfield and instructor of computer science at Wheaton College.
I believe Eykel has the skills, the right temperament, and the ability to be an excellent Town Moderator. Please consider voting for Eykel on June 20.
Barbara Kaplan
Chair Norton Democratic Town Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.