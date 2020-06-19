To the editor:
The Plymouth Street Fields in Mansfield is a very active place. Twelve years ago, the town had little funding even for roads. As a parent and soccer coach, Walter Wilk and fellow parents saw the need and developed a strategy to re-develop the fields raising over a million dollars. Wilk worked together with his colleagues in MYS, town management, the DPW and others to establish a goal, overcome obstacles and make this happen. We are all grateful for their work.
While on the Finance Committee, we developed the need and plan for the DPW/Public Safety buildings with the chiefs, Municipal Building Committee, town manager, finance director and DPW staff. Wilk understood that success could only come if we worked together to not only develop the goal, but the strategies and tools to accomplish it. This collaboration gave us a project on time and on budget which ultimately decreased our projected taxes while creating a safer environment for our essential employees.
With Wilk, we will have diversity of thought and be focused on you. We will have a balanced board and return true collaboration to Town Hall. This is a key election and one we already know will have many more voters than in recent years. Please vote for stronger collaboration and not more of the same. Please vote for Wilk on June 30.
Steve Schoonveld
Newton Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.