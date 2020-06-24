To the editor:
Please consider casting your vote for Walter Wilk for Mansfield Select Board.
Wilk and I were the first two members appointed to the Finance Committee in 2012, filling seats vacated by the resignation of six of the seven members. It was my pleasure to serve with him for six years.
From day one, Wilk worked hard to rebuild board relationships and open up lines of communications to unify Mansfield leadership. He spent time listening to town departments and residents, learning about their current challenges, successes and future goals. He understands what a budget represents, that each line item has an impact, on the quality of a student’s education, on the taxpayer on a fixed income, on the employee who works hard for Mansfield, on a town that wants to preserve open space, on the businesses who set up shop in Mansfield, on all of Mansfield. He also knows when it isn’t about the bottom line.
Mansfield will be well served by Wilk moving from the Finance Committee to the Select Board. Moving from an advisory board to town leadership, Wilk will continue to better Mansfield as a community. Please join me in voting for Wilk on June 30.
Liz Christo
Mansfield
