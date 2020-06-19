To the editor:
I’m excited to support Walter Wilk for Mansfield Select Board. I’ve gotten to know Wilk serving with him on the Finance Committee and as he’s passed on his daughter’s softball equipment to mine.
What I most appreciate about him is his continued effort to focus on what needs to be done next; what policies will allow us to succeed in five years; what economic development efforts will expand our tax base down the road; what actions today will pay off in our future. I recall Wilk, collaborating with fire, police and DPW leaders, pushing Mansfield to develop the DPW/Public Safety Complex. He recognized that while it might cost more upfront to create the new facility, over the long run it’d save us all money — and he was right. I’ve also spent years watching him actively support selling remaining tax title properties to get them back on the rolls and find new economic development for the industrial park as means to limit the tax pressure on us as residents.
Wilk impressed me by laying out his plan for his first year if elected. I like knowing what those I vote for want to specifically focus on.
Brian Eagle
Mansfield
