To the editor:
I am writing in support of Walter Wilk, who is running for Select Board in Mansfield.
Wilk is the main person who got Mansfield’s financial house in order as FinCom chairman and is a person we will need going forward as we face our economic challenges coming out of this devastating coronavirus. He has the skills to bring people together with his ‘one budget, one town”approach.
As FinCom chairman he worked with both town and school officials to avoid a tax override or cuts in town services. He put and end to the constant budget fighting between schools and town.
Personally, he was the only one who reached out to me as a senior citizen who expressed my concerns about the growing tax burden on the elderly homeowners. His contact with me was not just a one-time thingas he continued to stay in touch with me and listen to my concerns, and for that, I thank him for his patience.
Mansfield will be facing financial stress in the coming months and years. Wilk has the financial expertise we will need going forward.
The financial stability of Mansfield will be our number one issue. We need a person with a plan to keep Mansfield the vibrant town we all love. Wilk is a man with a plan.
I implore residents to look at all Wilk has accomplished and give him your vote on June 30.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
