To the editor:
I am a lifelong resident of Foxboro and served on the Foxboro Board of Selectmen. I have practiced law in the area since 1983.
Last winter, I had the privilege of hosting Jake Auchincloss at an open forum.
Auchincloss grew up in a family of physicians, scientists, and public health officials, and brings a personal wealth of understanding to the health care issues facing us. He will advocate in Congress for universal access to affordable health care and work to improve the Affordable Care Act.
If we are to compete successfully in the global economy, we need a Congress that will make the necessary investment in public education.
The endorsements that the Auchincloss campaign has received from the members of the Newton School Committee are testaments to his support for public education.
On the issue of climate change, Auchincloss was the first candidate in this race to call for carbon pricing and the first to release a comprehensive climate change plan.
In both government and business, as well as during his service as a U.S. Marine officer, Auchincloss has proven his dedication to the values that matter to working women and men. I endorse Auchincloss for Congress.
James D. Thrasher
Foxboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.