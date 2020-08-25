Endorsement: Patrick Reynolds, state representative
To the editor:
As a voter in the 14th Bristol District, I have been paying close attention to the state representative race, where Betty Poirier is retiring after many years of service.
I urge voters in North Attleboro, Attleboro Ward 3-Precinct B and Mansfield’s Precincts 1 and 5 to supportPatrick Reynolds in the Sept. 1 Democratic Primary.
Reynolds stands out in the field for his integrity, courage, maturity and experience. He leads through unity. I was originally supporting his Democratic opponent but watching and interacting with both of them made it necessary for me to change my previous commitment on who I would be supporting — the first time that has ever happened.
Reynolds served the town of North Attleboro well as a selectman and represents the voice of working people. Hence, he is the only candidate in the race to receive support from labor unions. His reputation for constituent services is unmatched. What he says to one is what he will say to another and doesn’t changes his pitch from time to time or place to place. He is upfront and addresses people directly and honestly.
I implore you to support the candidate of character: Reynolds.
Joe Kaplan
Democratic State Committeeman
Mansfield
