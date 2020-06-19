To the editor:
I am writing to endorse for re-election to the Mansfield Select Board members Frank DelVecchio and Jess Aptowitz. Both DelVecchio and Aptowitz have demonstrated their commitment to making Mansfield a great place to live and work. I have served on the Select Board with both of them and I can personally attest to their wise counsel and thoughtful leadership.
I can also tell you that having smart, selfless public servants like DelVecchio and Aptowitz serving on the board is what makes it possible for our town to practice intelligent long term planning, fund and support a fantastic school system, produce fiscally responsible budgets every year and plan for the future. Mansfield has been a great town for a very long time, don't listen to the rhetoric that we became an incredible town just a mere few years ago.
Too often, in government, and in the private sector, people think that they are the only ones with all the answers. They will tell you that if people had just listened to them, everything would magically be better.
Now is not the time for that kind of "my way or the highway" leadership. Both understand we work best as a team; each of us bringing our own unique strengths and backgrounds to help solve problems and advance and agenda that maintains Mansfield as a thriving town with high quality town services, a strong economic base and a town government that can take the long view and prepare our town for changing economic conditions.
Please support DelVecchio and Aptowitz for select board on Tuesday, June 30. Or if you prefer, please cast your ballot by absentee ballot.
Michael A. Trowbridge Sr.
Mansfield
