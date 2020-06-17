To the editor:
My husband Wayne and I, who have called Norton home for 47 years, are proud to endorse two candidates in the Norton election: Robert Kimball for moderator and Kevin O’Neil for selectman.
It seems logical that individuals running for office should expect to actually serve in that role. We admit to being traditionalists, not in favor of radical changes to Norton’s long-standing form of government. Change just for change sake is ill-advised. Having a town manager, elected and appointed boards and commissions focused on various issues provides the best opportunity to review, inform and guide voters to make sound decisions at our open town meetings. Consolidating more power to a nine-member town council may work for cities such as Attleboro, but Norton has much more in common with towns like Mansfield and Easton. We take exception to selectman candidate Michel Toole’s advocating that the executive board (selectmen or council) should have a greater role directing Norton’s future, second guessing and challenging decisions from other boards and officials. And we agree with O’Neil that there needs to be a balancing act in deciding future growth to the benefit of all. Walter Eykel asking to be elected moderator seems disingenuous when he apparently believes Town Meeting should be abolished. His opponent Bob Kimball, with a proven record of leadership, would continue our time-honored tradition of open Town Meeting where all voters have an equal voice. Both Kimball and O’Neil have demonstrated their commitment to Norton. Their knowledge and well-rounded experience make them best qualified to lead Norton forward.
Heather Graf
Norton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.