To the editor:
In The Sun Chronicle’s Weekend edition of Nov. 9-10 there is an article about someone of a particular type of employment, who also had been at one time employed in another capacity — a cop who had spent time in the military. (“Cop charges dropped: Case dismissed against trooper accused of lewd act at Gillette show,” City & Town)
I have no problem with judicial discretion, or sometimes alternatives to jail time in some circumstances.
I am certain that some types of employment are more traumatic and stressful than others, which can and does lead to problematic behavior.
People employed in these types of situations might include cops, firefighters, and especially EMTs and workers in hospital emergency rooms.
I would hope, however, that in the interests of true justice, fairness, and equality for all, judges would not give alternatives to alleged criminals before him or her solely because someone of free choice and option is or was a part of the military.
Justice should be the same for all. No exceptions!
David Daugman
Attleboro
