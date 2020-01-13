To the editor:
In a letter published in The Sun Chronicle on Jan. 6, Bob Foley opposes the concept of giving elderly homeowners in Mansfield a break on their property taxes. (“Right observation on Mansfield taxes, but the wrong solution.”)
Invoking the specter of “a socialistic/communist approach,” Foley paraphrased Karl Marx, who advocated that the abundant wealth produced by industrial societies should be distributed “from each according to his ability, to each according to his needs.”
Marx’s ideas were radical and raised fundamental questions about what form of society will encourage our best impulses, while restraining our worst instincts. History has shown that attempts to fully adopt Marxism usually lead to brutal dictatorship.
In reality, we don’t need to choose between pure capitalism or pure socialism.
For the last 100 years, modern democracies have been taking a pragmatic approach, combining elements of both philosophies. While recognizing the value of the profit motive in our market economy, we also regulate the worst excesses of that system.
While expecting individuals to demonstrate self-reliance and act responsibly, we cannot assume that everyone can fend for themselves as they might have done in ages past. Each new decade brings sweeping changes to our economy, and not everyone has the ability to navigate those changes. When pure capitalism drives manufacturers to produce goods for the lowest cost, it can result in jobs moving to China or human workers being replaced by computers.
For decades, conservatives have condemned progressive ideas as socialist, whether it was Social Security in the 1930s, Medicare in the 1960s, or the Affordable Care Act in 2010. I expect this tactic to continue at the national level in this election year, even though it is getting a bit old.
However, to associate a local issue, such as property tax relief in Mansfield, with socialism is over-the-top, in my opinion.
The likely result will be to polarize anyone who is old enough to remember the Cold War, and puzzle everyone who is not.
Charles Adler
Attleboro
