To the editor:
On Monday morning I was outside my home in Plainville, raking leaves when I heard a police siren and thought, “Oh no, aren’t things bad enough?”
A few minutes later, the cruiser came down my street, followed by cars decorated with balloons and written on the windows were teachers’ names, grades they teach, and words of comfort such as, “We love you!” and “You are not forgotten!”
As they drove by smiling and waving, I knew we are going to be all right, and waved back to these wonderful, loving people who work so hard to instill their, and our values and knowledge.
Marcia Silvestri
Plainville
