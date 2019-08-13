Exactly why is the Statue of Liberty ‘ashamed’?
To the editor:
Dave Granlund depicts an angry man and woman pointing at an ashamed Statue of Liberty in the July 23 Sun Chronicle. They are shouting “send her back”, “she’s not white” and “she’s from another country”.
This is another example of ignoring the issue and going straight to the racist accusation. A technique used to silence those opposed to a particular ideology or individual.
Why can’t it be that people dislike Congresswoman Ihan Omar because of her apparent distain for America as constituted or her anti-Semitism? No, it has to be because “she’s not white.” Are there no “brown” people that dislike Congresswoman Omar? This technique hinders race relations because it does not permit “white” people to treat i.e. criticize, disagree, even dislike people of color the same way they would “white” people. It keeps our different appearance in the forefront and creates animosity only for political purposes.
If you watch Congresswoman Omar’s speech to the council on Islamic Relations (CAIR) you can see her demeanor when she said “CAIR was founded because some people did something and we were beginning to lose our civil liberties”. As if the actions of those people (Islamic Terrorists) who murdered 3,000 Americans of many races and destroyed the lives of countless more were minor compared to her perceived loss of liberties.
A user on Twitter remembered 19 Americans who died in Mogadishu, Somalia, on a humanitarian mission as in 1993. Events were depicted in the book, which later became a movie, “Black Hawk Down.”
Omar tweeted “in his selective memory, he forgets to also mention the thousands of Somalis killed by the American forces that day #Not Today Satan”.
Somali warlord Mohamed Farrah Aidid and his followers who stole freely supplied U.S. food and medicine from helpless Somalis were those responsible for “thousands of Somali deaths”.
She didn’t lament the loss of their civil liberties. Nineteen American heroes died trying to help her countrymen and she equates them and all Americans to Satan. She also tweeted with regard to Jewish people that “it’s all about the Benjamins”.
If you watch Presidents Trump’s rally on July 18, you can see that the crowd reacted with “send her back” when he referred to her “some people did something comment”.
They did not appear angry to me. Were they reacting to her comments or because she’s not white from another country (Somalia)? It’s a shame that we are desensitized to the term racist because of its constant inaccurate use. It belittles those who have experienced real racism.
Most of the immigrants who came here in the past were happy and grateful to be here. Many left miserable conditions and contributed to make America a great force for good in the world. Congresswoman Omar left miserable conditions to come here and yet she doesn’t seem to appreciate it, focusing on negativity and division. Can that be why the Statue of Liberty is ashamed?
Jim Darragh
Mansfield
