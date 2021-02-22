Excellent work by reporter Rhodes
To the editor:
I would like to congratulate reporter George W. Rhodes and The Sun Chronicle for its Feb. 20 front page article on COVID-19 in the area (”The Numbers Game”).
Thorough, incisive, well researched and documented ... one of the most informative pieces of journalism I’ve seen in ANY newspaper, in a long time. What a fabulous piece of journalism. I hope this wins both the author and the newspaper an award. Kudos! Well done!
Paul Miles-Matthias, MD
Seekonk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.