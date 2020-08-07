To the editor:
Everette Medeiros was right on target (“Expect more illegal dumping”, Voice of the Public, Aug. 3) with his letter to the editor.
The new $29 fee to have one bulk item removed with your trash is outrageous. We already have a problem with inconsiderate people dumping their trash items on our street. More than a third of our street is lined with trees and various growth and is a target for the low-life dumpers. Not a week goes by that we don’t see oversized boxes, chairs, mattresses, furniture components, and a host of other junk items. All this prior to the new additional $29 fee.I can only imagine what that section of our street will look like when the new fee kicks in.
Sure would be great if the dumpers could be caught and fined at least $1,000 for a first offense. After that they would be happy to pay the $29. All that being said, I think a $29 fee to dispose of an item that won’t fit in the current Attleboro pay bag is ridiculous. We can only hope our mayor will have a team ready to remove all this roadside trash.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro
