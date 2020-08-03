Expect more illegal dumping
To the editor:
What is Attleboro thinking by raising the trash fee and charging $29 for bulk items? Nice going mayor.
Attleboro is going to see a lot more illegal dumping. My advice to the mayor is stop attacking the citizens of Attleboro. If Waste Management raises its fees, and look for another trash company. Not everyone can afford the increase.
Everette Medeiros
Attleboro
