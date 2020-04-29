To the editor:
This is in response to Bruce Wessel who wrote attacking letter writer Aldo Ferrario, who is anti-Trump. ("Trump haters need to give it a break," April 22, Voice of the Public).
Mr. Wessel wrote, “Why not act like a true American and write or say something positive.” Well Mr. Wessel, can you tell me why YOU didn’t write or say something positive? Your whole letter was filled with anger and hate at Mr. Ferrario, who, by the way states facts; they are just facts you do not want to believe.
You say to blame the president is to blame doctors and scientists, that’s not true. Those same doctors and scientists tried to make the president take action earlier, but he would not hear of it.
The president first said there were only 15 cases, and they would go away, they didn’t go away. Then he said on TV that, “we have it under control”, it was not under control. Those same scientists and doctors have to back up the president or they will be fired (Dr. Bright vaccine expert), or have their roles diminished like Dr. Anthony Fauci, (he was taking the spotlight off the president).
I know you’re going to say, “Well he closed travel from China. And while that was right and smart, the virus was already here. The virus arrived in New York, not from China, but from Europe. It was all a little too late, especially for the 50,000 Americans who have died, and who the president refuses to acknowledge, (that is a fact, he never speaks of the lives lost). To put that into perspective, picture Gillette Stadium, which seats about 60,000. Imagine it full on football day, now imagine it almost empty on a football day, that’s the amount of lives that have been lost. It is heartbreaking.
I’m not going to keep giving you facts, like how in March, despite repeated warnings, the president held rallies, (where he stated the virus was hoax), played golf, held more rallies, and recently tried to get scientists to look into “injecting Americans with disinfectants,” ( it was not done sarcastically, I watched that briefing). Any facts I present, you will twist and turn into the stories you want to believe. What I am going to do is something you did not, I am going to end on something positive.
To all the hospital workers, fire fighters and police officers, transit workers -- YOU are the heroes keeping Americans alive! We will never be able to repay you for all you have done.
To all the delivery people, grocery store workers, restaurant & take out workers, mail workers -- thank you for keeping us fed, delivering our essentials and putting yourselves at risk every day. You are appreciated more than you will every know!
To the animal shelter workers who still go and take care of the animals (Michelle, Chrissy, Janet, Dianne at AngelCat), thank you!
To everyone who is staying home -- you are awesome for doing the right thing. We will get through this, it’s a tough road, but we are tougher.
Lorrie Jenkins
Foxboro
