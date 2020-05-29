A statement was made in a recent editorial regarding coronavirus deaths in nursing homes that needs to be examined and clarified. (“Baker’s nursing home exemption outrageous,” May 21, Opinion) .
The statement to which I refer is “Massachusetts nursing homes and the regulators overseeing them have failed miserably during the coronavirus pandemic”.
There is no question nursing homes have been devastated by this global pandemic. It was well known from the beginning that the demographic at the highest risk for fatality from this disease are the elderly with underlying health conditions.
This describes the vast majority of nursing home residents in this state.
The statistics show that approximately 60% of coronavirus deaths are nursing home residents. However, this statistic is not a reflection of any failure of the hard working, brave men and women who have been caring for nursing home residents during this pandemic.
The nurses, nursing assistants, housekeepers, food service workers, activities staff and all the other departments that are needed to provide daily care to nursing home residents have performed admirably and bravely during this pandemic.
Far from “failing miserably,” they have shown tremendous compassion and determination in doing the very best they can under incredibly stressful conditions.
These workers are seeing patients that they have cared for for years succumb to this horrible virus but have not given up and continue to come to work and do the best that they can for their residents.
For years, nursing homes have been severely underfunded, and consequently under staffed, by the Medicaid system, which is the payer source for approximately 70% of nursing home residents. If there were a failure, this is where it lies.
The failure to invest in the infrastructure of nursing homes, the failure to invest in staffing levels at nursing homes and the failure to recognize the critical place that nursing homes have within the healthcare community, all put nursing facilities in a nearly impossible position during this health crisis.
If there is any good to come out of this horrible pandemic, I hope it is the recognition that there is a critical and immediate need to properly fund and invest in the nursing home industry in this state.
