To the editor:
Recently, Georgia State Rep. Erica Thomas, who is African-American, took to Twitter to claim that she was told to go back where she came from while in a supermarket checkout line by a racist white man.
However, security footage showed serious fudging of the facts, including the fact that her accuser turned out to be a Democrat. Oops.
Here she was following in the footsteps of her self-described hero, Jussie Smollett, who insisted that he was assaulted in below 40-degree weather by two white Trump supporters yelling, “This is MAGA country!”
Unfortunately, he did not take into account several factors, all of which eventually tripped him up and revealed him to be a fraud.
I do not mean to dismiss or downplay the very real racism African-Americans have suffered over the years, which is an indelible stain on this country’s history, but I would like to know why some people now feel the necessity to create hate crime hoaxes?
Surely, this is wresting defeat from the jaws of (relative) victory? And surely, Martin Luther King Jr. would prefer that his children live in a country where they are judged not by the color of their skin but by more trivial matters, such as the number of items they try to sneak through the checkout express lane, something people of all shades have tried at one time or another?
This seems to me to be considerable progress.
Elizabeth Bristol
North Attleboro
