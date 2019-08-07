To the editor:
Contributor Barry Close offered his (apparently) unresearched thoughts on gun control measures that would supposedly curb gun violence. (“Thoughts and prayers don’t cut it,” Letter to the editor, Aug 6)
His ideas mimic those of most gun-confiscation advocates and demonstrate a knee-jerk reaction not based on logic or facts. And sadly several ideas that are blatant demonstrations of lacking knowledge.
All ammunition, as well as gun sales, require a background check? I wonder if he has any inkling of what is necessary in our fair Commonwealth to make either purchase.
A ‘federal’ gun license to be required for any purchase ... that would not impact legitimate gun owners? How about the impact to illegal gun purchasers?
Has he researched the license status of mass shooting perpetrators? Does he have any idea of how Nazis, Stalinists, Mao came to power after gun confiscation? It is not the right of the federal government to know who has how many guns. Federal gun inventory efforts are a prerequisite for fascism.
Regulate how many guns any one individual can legally purchase in a certain time frame. Really? Next thing will be regulating how many packs of cigarettes, beer, or how much weed a citizen can purchase.
Regulate clip size? It is obvious Mr. Close has no idea what a clip is or the distinction from a magazine. Might want to get some background information before offering such thoughts.
Set aside money for a national buy-back program? I would ask him to explain how the government can ‘buy-back’ something it never sold.
More significantly, I would be curious to know how many illegal gun owners he suspects would step forward for such an offering. I am thinking none, but that’s just a realistic projection.
His bottom line is enacting these Second Amendment violating concepts could cut the gun murder rate in half.
Once again, might want to research how many of the current deaths are suicide, how many deaths are perpetrated using ‘assault’ weapons, how many deaths are related to individuals who bought more than one gun a month, how successful ‘buy back’ programs in some of the nation’s major cities have turned out.
Maybe the more effective answer is citizen awareness of how the justice system fails us all and we elect legislators who will deal with the real problems of mental illness, lawless use of firearms, and statutory reform of mandated prison sentences for violators.
Bob Foley
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.