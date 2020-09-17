To the editor:
I would like to respond to a letter from Vickie Cohen (“A ‘practicing Catholic?’ Not quite,” Opinion, Sept. 10).
Cohen tries to denigrate Joe Biden as a ‘practicing Catholic’ on the issue of abortion but there is more to that than meets the eye.
Biden represents people of all religions and some who are not of any religion. His constituents voted for him to have their voices heard, and they want to make choices with their own lives, not have some religious organization do it for them.
This is still a country of laws, rather than a country ruled by religion when I last checked.
She goes on to say that Biden was denied Communion by a priest in 2019. I wonder if that same priest was still giving Communion to other priests who molested young children?
Many of these priests still are part of the Catholic church which the Pope and others of high rank in the church have turned a blind eye to for years and continue to do so to this very day.
Here is something for those who consider themselves ‘practicing Catholics’ to think about. Have you ever used birth control? If you have, you are not a ‘practicing Catholic.’ If you want to look at this through the eyes of religion you are killing potential life every time you use birth control.
It’s funny how Cohen has nothing to say about Trump, the most immoral, non-religious person this country has seen in a long, long time. Trump is a man who has paid prostitutes for sex while married to his present wife. But not a word about his behavior or his religious standing in the eyes of God.
Cohen’s letter was nothing more than an attempted political hit job on Biden that only religious zealots would agree upon.
To attack a man who has been through so much devastation in his life and is still there to comfort others, while Trump does his best to stir up violence and chaos, is a disgusting display of trying to use religion against one man while ignoring the actions of another.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
