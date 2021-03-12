To the editor:
While we in The Sun Chronicle area argue over the sexual identity of potatoes (I happen to be one who believes potatoes are born that way. Not a lifestyle choice), and if one can use a woodpecker as a computer (I like Bill Gouveia but I think the SPCA should pay him a visit), our current government passed one of the most significant pieces of legislation in decades. This legislation will lift millions of children out of poverty, save thousands of small and midsized businesses and provide a much needed boost to middle-class families. All this without the help of one single Republican. Finally, the Democrats have understood that you have to strike when the iron is hot. Biden and the Democrats should govern as if they have less than two years before they lose control of the House and everything grinds back to a halt. A living wage for a 40- hour week, health care as a right, affordable housing, and worker rights are just some of the issues that need to be addressed. Some will call this Socialism. I call it the promise of America.
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro
