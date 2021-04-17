Finally, some common sense in on this page
To the editor:
Friday started as somewhat of an unusual day.
First, I was watching it snow as I was reading the day’s issue of the Sun Chronicle.
Then, when I got to the Opinion page of the newspaper, I thought for a fleeting moment that I had been temporarily transported back in time to the 1950s and ‘60s.
Every article on the Opinion page was absolutely chocker-block full of good ole common sense, even the Our View editorial which I seldom agree with!
I actually had to re-read the entire page a second time to make sure, that at my age, my eyes weren’t playing tricks on me. Nope, they weren’t ... no problem there.
So, just want to shout out a big thanks to letter writers Deborah Blackburn and Gerald F. Chase, columnist Bob Foley, and The Sun Chronicle for a full page of rarely seen (much missed) good ole common sense ... made my day!
Dick Kieltyka
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.