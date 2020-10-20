To the editor:
China is at it again as this country continues to wage an economic war with China over a large economic platform. This time, a Minnesota company seeks to stop China from importing twist-ties created and developed here in the United States. Communist China introduced its twist-ties during the Obama-Biden administration without — as with other Chinese products — government intervention.
Once again, China, as it has with many other products it exports to us, artificially lowered the price utilizing government yuan to price the ties below the cost of basic raw material. At risk, once again, are U.S. manufacturing jobs. The Minnesota company, Bedford Industries, calls for the United States to impose tariffs on the product. This time, the company has the government on its side since the Trump administration revised regulations to allow our companies to seek tariffs against foreign competitors whose sales have benefited from their currency manipulation.
All of us are so familiar with these twist-ties fasteners made of one or more metal wires encased in a thin strip of plastic of different sizes and strength. Bedford President Jay Milbrandt, after filing the action against China, said he just wants to ensure the 450 jobs at Bedford are not lost and Bedford Industries remains operational.
Next time you open your next loaf of bread by untwisting the tie, remember the workers at Bedford fighting to protect their jobs and cheer for their success.
Unlike Biden, Trump and his administration have confronted China and other countries for unfair trading practices. It is important for Americans to safeguard U.S. jobs and technology for the continued prosperity of Americans since many businesses have experienced China’s clout.
Lorraine Nye
Rehoboth
