Thanks first responders and nurses
To the editor:
Attleboro’s fire and police unions recently celebrated “National Nurses’ Day and First Responder Appreciation” with a driveby at Arbor Fuller Hospital in South Attleboro.
Fuller staff reciprocated with banners and signs that read “InthisTogether,” “Fullerstrong” and “Nurses2020.”
As first responders for Attleboro and surrounding communities we work side by side with Fuller Hospital on the front lines of this pandemic. During these challenging times it never hurts to say Thank You to those you work with to remind each other we’re in this together.
Paul Jacques
President of Attleboro Firefighters Local 848
